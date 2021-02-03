FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By B. Riley

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 236,415 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 136,584 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

