FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Issued By Colliers Securities (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.74 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of SW opened at C$24.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.12. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.34 million and a PE ratio of -14.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

