FY2020 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

