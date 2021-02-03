FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Dominion Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

D stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,638.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after buying an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

