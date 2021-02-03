FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

