Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Down 8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.60. 1,219,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 617,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

FURY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.