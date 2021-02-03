Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

