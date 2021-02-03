FS Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FS Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

