Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.60. 13,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$114.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.70.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

