freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €22.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €22.30 ($26.24) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.62 ($24.26).

Get freenet AG (FNTN.F) alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €17.44 ($20.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.02. freenet AG has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.