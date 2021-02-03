Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in The Southern by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Southern by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in The Southern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

