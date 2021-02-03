Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 50,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 96,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. 111,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

