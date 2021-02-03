Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 3.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 167.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,112. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

