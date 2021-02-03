Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $234.62. 134,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,792 shares of company stock worth $18,215,192. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

