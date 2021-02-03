Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

A traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.83. 29,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,564 shares of company stock worth $12,537,853.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

