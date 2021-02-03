Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. 27,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

