Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

BEN opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

