Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Shares Up 0.2%

Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 8,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 35,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF by 332.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $771,000.

