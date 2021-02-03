Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

