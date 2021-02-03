Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.13. Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 9,116 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85.

About Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP)

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited operates as an investment company. It intends to acquire a technology business in Europe or Asia, with a focus on developing intellectual property that is used in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as Vale International Group Limited and changed its name to Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited in December 2017.

