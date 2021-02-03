FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.80. FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 76,716 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.98.

About FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

