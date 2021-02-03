Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $29,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. 853,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

