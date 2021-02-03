Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $669,674.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,215 shares of company stock worth $12,964,933. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

