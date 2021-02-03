Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

