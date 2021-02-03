Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after buying an additional 118,358 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,958. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

