Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,736 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.97% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock remained flat at $$27.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,359. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.