Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,787,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 765,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.