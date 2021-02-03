Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $417.747-417.747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.08 million.Forward Air also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.53-0.55 EPS.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.60.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,268. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.