Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $417.747-417.747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.08 million.Forward Air also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.53-0.55 EPS.
FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.60.
Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,268. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.15.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.