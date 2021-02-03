Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

FBHS stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. 2,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

