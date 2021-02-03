Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.41. 22,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.