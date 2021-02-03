FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 11,620 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,589 shares during the period. FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $42,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

