Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FWONK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

