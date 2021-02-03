Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.73 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FSFL opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.33. The company has a market capitalization of £618.44 million and a P/E ratio of -53.68.

Get Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 9,638 shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79). Also, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.