Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $530.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

