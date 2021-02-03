Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Up 5.7%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.73. 1,190,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,131,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNT. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Fluent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 million, a P/E ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 65.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.