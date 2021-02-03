FLO Hits One Day Volume of $63,811.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 77.5% against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $63,811.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

