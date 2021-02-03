FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 206,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 365,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 27,190 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

