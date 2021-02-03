Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 314,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 188,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

