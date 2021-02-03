Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $40,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 30.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 25.5% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 608,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 123,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

