Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 898 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $49,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NICE by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,146,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NICE by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $267.60 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average of $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.