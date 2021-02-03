Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,612 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 656,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.