Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 41,100 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $52,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after buying an additional 668,634 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

