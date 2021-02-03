Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $71,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $413.48 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $426.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

