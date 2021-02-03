Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $38,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

