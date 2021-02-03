Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,843 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

