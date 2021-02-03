Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $93.64 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 173,845 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $93,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

