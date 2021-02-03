Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $63.17 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $63,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

