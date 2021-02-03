Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $55.83 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $55,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $277.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

