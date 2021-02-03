Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $33.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,767,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.