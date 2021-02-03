First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FTSL opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period.

